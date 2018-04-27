Norwegian Dry Bulk Operator to Install Scrubbers

Friday April 27, 2018

Norwegian owned dry bulk shipping operator 2020 Bulkers is to take up an option to install scrubbers on eight newbuilds.

The company has raised $9 million on Oslo's OTC stock exchange to go towards paying for the ships which are to be built at a Chinese shipyard and delivered in the second half of next year, Shippingwatch reports citing Norwegian media.

Scrubber units, or emissions abatement technology, allow a ship to continue to use high sulfur fuel oil as the sulfur is 'washed out'  before the ship's exhaust fumes are released into the atmosphere.

Ship & Bunker News Team
