UK Chamber of Shipping Backs 2050 Net Zero Bunker Emissions Target

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The UK is pushing for an accelerated decarbonisation agenda at the IMO. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body the UK Chamber of Shipping has backed the British government's call for a 2050 deadline for net zero emissions from shipping.

The upcoming COP26 climate change event in Glasgow is an opportunity for shipping's emissions to be put in the spotlight, the organisation said in a statement on its website this week.

"The aim of cutting shipping's emissions by 50% just doesn't go far enough," Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, said in the statement.

"We need to show the world we mean business and it is imperative that the IMO commits to a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050.

"With COP26 only a short time away, the world needs to come together and deliver real change for the future of our planet.

"The shipping industry is one of the cleanest ways of moving goods around the world, but we know we need to do more to cut our emissions.

"We can't kick the can down the road anymore.

"We need real action at international level, and we will work with our partners within the IMO to pursue the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."

The UK government announced its goal of a 2050 net zero deadline for shipping at the start of London International Shipping Week on Monday.

Shipping industry bodies are generally starting to warm to the idea of imposing global carbon taxes and other measures to reduce the industry's emissions. Earlier this month the International Chamber of Shipping submitted an IMO proposal calling for a levy on carbon emissions for ships over 5,000 mt in gross tonnage.