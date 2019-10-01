Scrubbers Make Agenda at IMO Alt Fuels Event

IMO event: October 17,18. Image credit/IMO

The International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) symposium on alternative marine fuels is to include a session of scrubber technology.

The session, on day one of the event, is titled the use of scrubbers and LNG to comply with the 0.50% requirement. It will be followed by a question and answer session, the IMO has said.

Others sessions include fuel quality and availability and general industry readiness for the switch to 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel for the global fleet.

The sumposium opens with a speech by IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim and will run on October 17 and 18.

It will be held at the IMO's headquarters in London.