Arkas Bunkering Seeks to Develop Turkish LNG Bunkering Hub

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies are seeking to take a slice of the global LNG bunker market for Turkey. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Arkas Bunkering, energy and logistics company BOTAS and LNG trader Sumitomo are seeking to set up an LNG bunkering hub in Turkey.

The three firms have agreed to work together to develop the project, they said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"We have already started to make preparations for the supply of LNG as bunker fuel in Turkey," Seckin Gul, general manager of Arkas Bunkering, said in the statement.

"Thanks to this tripartite agreement, Turkey will become a bunkering hub for LNG supply in the Eastern Mediterranean."

The firms have yet to reveal their plans for how to develop the market in Turkey. LNG bunker demand is generally growing quickly in Europe with many large container ships now running on natural gas.