Gasnor to Supply LNG Bunkers to New Ulvan Rederi Multipurpose Cargo Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is due for delivery in May. Image Credit: Gasnor

Norwegian gas supplier Gasnor has signed a deal to provide LNG as a bunker fuel to a new multipurpose cargo vessel being built for Ulvan Rederi.

Ulvan Rederi's ship the Oddrun With is under construction in Turkey and will have a 350 m3 LNG tank as a well as a battery propulsion system, Gasnor said in a statement on its website last week. The ship is due for delivery in May.

Gasnor has agreed to bunker the vessel every 14 days at Møhlenpris in Western Norway. The ship will be used taking general freight from Tromsø to Moss and assisting the aquaculture industry, Gasnor said.