Gunvor Rotteram Refinery Upgrade in Offing

No decision on refinery upgrade plan (file image/pixabay)

Commodities trader Gunvor has yet to decide on upgrades to its Rotterdam refinery which would allow the company to produce more low sulfur fuel oil.

The Dutch authorities have told Gunvor that it would not have to conduct an environmental assessment to move forward with construction of the upgrade facility, according to Reuters.

The upgrade, if it happens, would be for a delayed coker unit, the report said.

"Gunvor is currently studying several options for how best to respond to the International Maritime Organisation decision," Gunvor spokesman Seth Pietras was quoted as saying. And he added: "We have not made any decision yet."

From 2020, the global sulfur cap on bunker falls to 0.5%. There is a widely held view among players that the move could precipitate a shortage of low sulfur bunker fuel in the market, at least, over the short term.