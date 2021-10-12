Portsmouth to Add Shore Power Connection for Small Cruise Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Smaller cruise vessels calling at Portsmouth may soon be able to run emissions-free at berth. File Image / Pixabay

The southern UK port of Portsmouth is set to add a shore power connection for small cruise vessels.

Portsmouth City Council has agreed to support the port's plans for shore power, subject to securing funding, Portsmouth International Port said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The port authority plans to develop a solar-powered battery storage system suitable for providing shore power to small cruise vessels, as well as providing a service for all vessels at the port in the longer term.

"We're determined to be industry leaders when it comes to sustainability," Mike Sellers, port director at Portsmouth International Port, said in the statement.

"This innovative approach, which incorporates existing technologies already available or planned at the port, means we can look to have shore power up and running by the end of 2022 for smaller cruise ships.

"We're now looking at long-term plans to roll out this capability to our other berths."