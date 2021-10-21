Fujairah September Bunker Sales Lose 9.6% on Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Fujairah is weakening with slow tanker activity. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah sank by 9.6% from the previous month in September, reaching the lowest level seen since March.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants dropped to 636,047 m3 last month, from 703,218 m3 in August, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

180 CST VLSFO sales dropped by 83.2% to 294 m3, 380 CST VLSFO fell by 9.9% to 487,612 m3, HSFO declined by 8.2% to 118,791 m3, MGO fell by 8% to 2,038 m3 and low-sulfur MGO sank by 4.7% to 27,312 m3.

Marine lubricant sales lost 1.6% on the month to 4,274 m3.

Marine fuel sales around the world have started to decline on renewed concerns around COVID-19 and travel restrictions. Bunker sales in Singapore in September lost 3.4% from August's levels, while Panama saw a 0.2% month-on-month fall.