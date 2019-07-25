Two More Ex-Arkas Men Join Breakaway Bunker Supplier

Can Onay, Unerco's Sales & Trade Manager. Image Credit: Unerco Petroleum

A trio from Turkish supplier Arkas Bunkering who earlier this month launched a breakaway bunker supply business, have now been joined by two of their former colleagues.

Former Arkas Bunker Key Accounts & Trade Manager, Can Onay, along with former Arkas Bunker Risk and Finance Manager, Cagatay Azakli have now joined Unerco Petroleum.

Onay has joined the Istanbul office as Sales & Trade Manager, and will be responsible for all sales and trade activities.

Azakli has joined the supplier's office in Izmir office as CFO and will be responsible for finance, accounting, and risk management activities.

Unerco was launched earlier this month by Co-owners Ufuk Erinc (CEO), Erdem Coker (Head of Commercial) and Utku Unlu (Head of Supply).

Contact Details:



Can Onay

Email: can.onay@unerco.com

Mobile: +90 530 9410657

Skype id : unerco.can

Cagatay Azakli

Email: cagatay.azakli@unerco.com

Phone: +90 505 5523121

Ufuk Erinç

Mobile :+90 533 5205694

Email: ufuk.erinc@unerco.com

Erdem Çoker

Mobile: +90 533 2933150

Email: erdem.coker@unerco.com

Utku Ünlü

Mobile:+90 533 9662522

Email: utku.unlu@unerco.com