Fuel Cell/Battery Combo Planned for Norwegian Fjords

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ships in Norwegian fjords. File image/Pixabay.

A fuel cell retrofit is planned for a large ship by a Norwegian operator.

The firm behind the project, Norwegian Electrical Systems (NES), will install a liquid hydrogen fuels with battery storage on the vessel which will operate along Norway's extensive coastline.

The ship currently uses compressed natural gas.

"The ability to move to a 3.2MW fuel cell that enables the vessel to sail zero-emission for long distances along the coast will be a milestone within green shipping," Stein Ruben Larsen, a senior executive at NES, was quoted as saying by environmental news provider Recharge News.

The vessel should be ready in three years. Shipowner Havila and designer Havyard Design are also part of the project.

Strict rules banning the use of hydrocarbon fuels by ships navigating the Norwegian fjords will be in place from 2026.