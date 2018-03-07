HEC to Leverage Aegean's Client Base

HEC: based in Piraeus (file image/pixabay)

Ships' oil waste disposal firm Hellenic Environmental Center (HEC) is planning to expand into more ports following the company's acquisition by Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

The company currently operates in Piraeus and most other Greek ports, Hamburg and Gibraltar. When looking at new locations, "several factors" need to be taken into consideration, chief executive Darren Laguea told maritime information company Capital Link.

"We are looking for mature ports with a large diversification of shipping services, with over 5,000 vessel calls per annum. The port must be part of the international shipping routes, have the appropriate legislation in place."

The company would also look at limitations "regarding new licenses, and current concessions".

Laguea said that in many ports, waste management service is "fragmented and occasional" which would allow for a more co-ordinated service. HEC will aiming for a one-stop shop for bunkering and slops disposal, he said.

The intention is to offer Aegean's blue-chip clients "the opportunity to address their combined bunkering and waste management needs".

Aegean has a number of vessels in lay-up which HEC will be able to activate, the executive added.

HEC's parent company, HEC Europe, was bought by Aegean in a cash-and-shares deal.