BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Bunkering Seeks Junior Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Minerva's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader or assistant for its Hamburg office.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in a relevant discipline and at least two years of experience in shipping, bunkering or sales, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Wendesday.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Assist with sales and marketing and ensure clear communication, pre and post sales, with customers and suppliers

Acquire sound knowledge about the products which the Company provides

Support Sales on a day-to-day responsibilities

Learn and understand both customer´s need and actual Market structure

Learn the company's Supply chain and suggest solutions accordingly and as necessary

Liaise with customers to ensure service-delivery; working to suit individual customer needs and requirements

Sustain actual Portfolio and build an own book of customers

Track market activity and analyze trends as required

Keep abreast and analyze relevant bunker market trends such as competition and oil prices

For more information, click here.