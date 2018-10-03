Online Bunker Platform nets Shipping Customer

Benne Engelen (centre) Konstantin Kaminski (left) (image credit/Bunker Connect)

Online bunker procurement platform Bunker Connect and short-sea shipping company Anthony Veder have signed a bunker buying and management contract covering the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) area.

The deal follows a trial period between the two parties.

"The trial period proved we can be of added value to Anthony Veder and are proud that they have contracted us to facilitate the procurement of their bunkers in the ARA area", Bunker Connect director Konstantin Kaminski said.

"We look forward to expanding our activities with them via our modular approach for strategic bunker operations around the world," he added.

Anthony Veder's chief information officer, Benne Engelen, said that the move was in line with the company's aim to "capitalize on digitization and automation opportunities that lead to better connected, more controlled and productive supply chains".