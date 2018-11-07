Italian Refiner to Build New Bunkering Terminal for IMO 2020 Fuels

New bunkering terminal at Saras' plant in Sardinia. File Image / Pixabay

Italian refiner Saras is to construct a new bunkering terminal at its plant in Sardinia as part of plans to offer IMO 2020 compliant fuel.

“Today, bunkering is based mainly on blending. In the Mediterranean you have Malta, where people bring different fuels and blend it,” said CEO Dario Scaffardi.

“With the new specs, this will be very difficult to achieve for technical reasons so people like us, who will be able to produce directly the new fuel, will have the competitive advantage.”

Saras intends to produce 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes of 0.50% maximum sulfur product per year.

“With a small investment, we will have bunkering infrastructure and a lightering vessel and start selling locally fuels to expand the market,” he said.

“This is a new line of business and we should be able to adapt to various market needs.”