Rotterdam Bunker Sales Dip Again

Rotterdam annual bunker sales. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Rotterdam's annual bunker sales have dipped again, according to the Port Authority's latest numbers released today.

Total sales, excluding lubes, were 9.38 m3 compared to 9.79 m3 in 2017.

Falling fuel oil sales were the main driver for the drop in terms of volume, slipping back to 7.9 million m3 in 2018 compared to 8.26 million m3 last year, but distillates also fell proportionally to 1.36 million m3 compared to 1.39 million m3 in 2017.

It meant fuel oil made up just over 84% of total sales, just as it did in 2017 and 2016.

"The Port of Rotterdam Authority suspects that the decline in bunker volumes in Europe's largest bunker port is a consequence of the increased scale and use of modern vessels in container shipping," the port said.

"Supplies to container ships account for approximately 70 per cent of the total Rotterdam bunker market."