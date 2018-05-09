Construction Begins on Facility to Make Bunkers from Waste Plastic

Project will make bunkers from waste plastic. File Image / Pixabay

Construction has begun on a new facility in the Port of Amsterdam that will convert non-recyclable plastic into fuel for the transport sector.

The project is the brainchild of Dutch company Bin2Barrel, who says it will focus first on selling the fuel to the marine industry.

Having received an investment of around €28m, the plant aims to produce more than 30m litres of fuel per year out of 35,000 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic.

The resulting fuel has the same sustainability level as biodiesel, the company claims, and compared to traditional waste management solutions it will also reduce CO₂ emission by 57,000 tonnes per year.

"The use of plastic and the lack of a proper processing of plastic cause massive pollution worldwide. Bin2Barrel introduces innovative and badly needed technology that will enable us to make use of a currently non-recyclable flow of waste in a manner that makes perfect sense," says Roon van Maanen, Head of Circular & Renewable Industry at Port of Amsterdam.

"By creating a new product from an otherwise problematic waste product, Bin2Barrel fits perfectly within the mission of Port of Amsterdam to facilitate energy transition as well as transition to a circular economy."

Bin2Barrel says eventually it wants to build four plants in the port of Amsterdam, before expanding into the entire Benelux and Germany.

With MEPC 72 having placed Shipping firmly on the road to producing zero emissions, the company says eventually the focus will shift to extracting valuable chemical components from the plastic, instead of the production of fuels.