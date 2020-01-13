IBIA Announces Candidates for Board Election

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Voting is open until 12 February. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels industry group the International Bunker Industry Association (Ibia) has announced the names of seven candidates standing for election to its board.

The list includes Constantinos Capetanakis of Starbulk, Ali Deniz Eyradin of CYE Petrol, Mikkel Kannegaard of Monjasa, John Ghio of the Gibraltar Port Authority, Mustafa Muhtaroglu of Energy Petrol, Adrian Tolson of Blue Insight and Peter Beekhuis of Maersk.

Details of the candidates' careers and a personal statement from each of them are available on the Ibia website.

Paid members of Ibia can vote for candidates up to 12 February, and the results will be announced at the organisation's annual general meeting on 24 February.

The new board members will start work on 1 April.