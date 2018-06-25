Rotterdam: HFO Bunker Spill After Odfjell Vessel Hits Jetty [Video]

Bow Jubail Saturday spilled 217 mt of HFO bunkers. Image Credit: Odfjell

Odfjell’s vessel Bow Jubail Saturday spilled 217 metric tonnes (mt) of HFO bunkers in Rotterdam waters, the company reports.

The June 23 incident was said to have happened at approximately 13:40 local time at Botlek terminal, after the 37,499 dwt chemical tanker made contact with the jetty and ruptured its hull.

The leakage was stopped, and there is no risk of further spills, says Odfjell.

"Odfjell regrets the unfortunate incident and takes this matter very seriously. Together with GARD, Odfjell will cooperate closely with Dutch Authorities to ensure that necessary resources are available in taking the required actions and mitigate consequences of the oil spill," the company said in a statement.

"There are no personnel injuries. The vessel did not carry any cargo, and is safely moored at the Botlek terminal."

Local media Saturday reported that the incident resulted in several closures, including the outer harbor of Vlaardingen, the marina of Schiedam, the outer harbor of Schiedam, the harbor of Maasluis, the marina of Hoogvliet, the Veerhaven in Rotterdam, the marina of Rhoon, and the harbor of Rhoon.

Video footage of emergency crews dealing with the spill has been posted to Social Media.