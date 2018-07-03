BMS United Expands Physical Supply Operations

BMS United has struck a deal with Turkey’s Port of Canakkale. Image Credit: BMS United

BMS United, better known as a major trader in the Mediterranean, has expanded its physical bunker supply presence in Turkey.

Through an exclusive deal with Turkey's Port of Canakkale, both fuel oil and 0.10%S LSMGO will be offered in the Turkish Straits by barge or trucks.

The new operation offers two supply tankers with a capacity of DWT 1400 and 3500 respectively as well as a 8,000 metric tonnes of land storage at Canakkale, with additional services including deslopping, demucking, tank cleaning and gas measuring.

"Bunkering at the Dardanelles Strait, gives vessels the significant advantage of passing the Bosporus Strait fast and efficiently by lifting bunkers prior to their entry into the strait, thus taking advantage of the two-way traffic of the Dardanelles instead of the one-way traffic of the Bosporus Strait," BMS United explains.

As a result, the supplier now offers bunker deliveries in various ports and anchorages along the Dardanelles including Çanakkale, Dardanelles Strait - Bozcaada Anchorage, İzmir, Nemrut Bay, Aliağa, Akçansa, Dikili, Bandırma, Karabiga, İÇDAŞ, Şevketiye and Güllük.

"To carry on our steady and controlled growth, we intend to add significantly more focus on two critical areas: talent development and geographical expansion. It goes without saying that success in the latter depends on success in the former," commented Lars Nielsen, Executive Group Director, BMS United.