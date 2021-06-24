EMEA News
Integr8 Hires Bunker Trader in London From LQM
Thursday June 24, 2021
The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay
Integr8 Fuels has hired a bunker trader for its London office from hybrid brokerage LQM.
Alice Todd joined Integr8 Fuels as a bunker trader in London in April, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile this week.
Todd was previously a junior bunker trader and broker for LQM in London, and had earlier worked as a marine underwriting assistant for Atrium Underwriters.
Integr8 has a global network of more than 50 traders and trades more than 6.1 million mt/year of bunker fuel, according to its website. The firm has offices in Athens, Dubai, Hamburg, Houston, London, Mumbai, New York, Orlando, Oslo, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.