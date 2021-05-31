Gazprom Neft LNG Bunker Barge Completes Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship can carry up to 5,800 m3 of LNG. Image Credit: Gazprom Neft

Russian energy producer Gazprom Neft has announced the country's first LNG bunker barge has completed sea trials.

The Dmitry Mendeleev will join Gazprom Neft's fleet in the second half of this year, the company said in a statement on its website last week. The barge will be used for LNG bunker operations at St Petersburg, Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

The ship can carry up to 5,800 m3 of LNG.

"During testing on the open sea, the vessel's high technical characteristics of maneuverability were confirmed, allowing the bunker operator to operate in almost any climatic zone," Alexey Medvedev, general director of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, said in the statement.