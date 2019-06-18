Euronav Fills up Tanker With IMO-compliant Bunker Fuel

Tuesday June 18, 2019

Shipowner Euronav has bought enough International Maritime Organisation (IMO) compliant fuel to fill an ultra large crude carrier, according to reports.

Citing data from vessel-tracking firm Vortexa, price reporting agency Argus Media said: "Euronav purchased at least seven 30,000 a metric tonne (mt) cargoes from different suppliers since March to store onto the tanker Oceania."

Citing market sources the report said that the company "bid at a $35/mt premium to high-sulphur Rotterdam fuel oil barges last week, implying an outright price of $379.75/t on 14 June for its latest low-sulphur oil cargo".

The deal could not be confirmed with the company, Argus said.

