Istanbul Bunker Sales Volume Continues to Rise

Turkey bunker sales on the rise. File Image / Pixabay

Istanbul bunker sales volumes have maintained their 2018 growth streak, with data from the country's oil authority, Enerji Piyasası Düzenleme Kurumu (EPDK), showing sales for the January to August period exceeded 2 million tonnes.

This represents a jump of 13% over the 1.785 million tonnes sold during the same eight-month period in 2017.

Sales in Istanbul first the first four months of 2018 had previously hit a record 1 million tonnes.

Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Chief Executive of Turkish supplier Energy Petrol, told Ship & Bunker the country's performance was a reflection of Istanbul’s status as “a great location for quality bunkering.”

“With an overall fleet of 55 barges, the quality players here are able to match further demand without any problems.”