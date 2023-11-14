Hormuz Marine Makes First B20 Biofuel Delivery in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company delivered the blend at Sohar last month. Image Credit: Sohar Port and Freezone

Bunker supplier Hormuz Marine has made the first delivery of a B20 biofuel blend in Oman.

The company delivered the blend, consisting of 20% biodiesel blended with conventional bunkers, at Sohar last month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The receiving ship was a towing vessel.

"We are thrilled to report that the operation of delivering B20-blend Biofuel was successfully bunkered, marking the first time this has happened in Oman," Sulaiman Al-Hadhrami, CEO of Hormuz Marine, said.

"We at Hormuz Marine considers this to be a major accomplishment that demonstrates our dedication to offering environmentally friendly and sustainable bunkering solutions to our clients."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.