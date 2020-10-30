European Parliament Committee Seeks to Phase Out Open-Loop Scrubbers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The European Parliament has been active in pushing the shipping industry to cut emissions. File Image / Pixabay

The European Parliament's environment committee is seeking to 'phase out' the use of open-loop scrubbers, according to price reporting agency Argus Media.

The committee has voted to call for the European Commission to propose a "phase-out and ban on the use of open-loop scrubbers as soon as possible," Argus reported Thursday.

The committee has no power of its own on this matter, and it will be for the European Commission to decide how to proceed.

The call from the environment committee will form part of a report from the parliament's transport committee that is proposing an outright ban on the use of high-sulfur fuel oil with scrubbers, Argus said.