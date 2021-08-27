Shore Power Comes Online at Port of Helsinki

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to land-based power sources while at berth. Image Credit: Port of Helsinki

The Port of Helsinki has brought its shore power system online after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system, located at the Olympia Terminal at Helsinki's south harbour, was ready by the start of this year, but its entry into service was delayed by travel restrictions, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The resumption of passenger vessel traffic has now allowed testing of the system to be completed and for it to be made available to all ships.

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to land-based power sources while at berth, cutting their emissions if the power comes from a renewable source and allowing those with battery systems to recharge them.

"This environmental investment improves air quality and reduces both carbon dioxide emissions and noise in the centre of Helsinki," Ville Haapasaari, CEO of the Port of Helsinki, said in the statement.

"For us, the use of an onshore power supply at the port is an important step towards a carbon-neutral port by 2035.

"In the near future, we will also be starting several similar onshore power investments in other parts of the port."