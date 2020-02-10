Astron Energy Supplies VLSFO at Cape Town After Refinery Upgrade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Astron is supplying Cape Town with VLSFO as well as making it available at Richard's Bay.

South Africa-based Astron Energy has commenced supply of very low sulfur fuel oil at Cape Town after an upgrade to its Milnerton refinery, the company said Friday.

After an investment of around 400 million rand ($26.6 million) in the refinery, Astron was able to produce VLSFO in time for the 1 January deadline.

The company is making its product available at Richard's Bay as well as Cape Town, it said.

VLSFO prices at Cape Town were at $739/mt on Friday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing, $228.50/mt over Gibraltar's levels.