LNG Bunker Sales More than Double in Rotterdam

LNG bunkers sales on the up. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Rotterdam's liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker sales have more than doubled for Q3, according to the latest data released by Port of Rotterdam.

Sales for Q3 were 3,165 mt, compared to 1,297 mt in Q2.

Further highlighting the growth is the fact that total LNG bunker sales in the port for the whole of 2017 was just 1,500 mt.

The Q3 performance takes year-to-date sales of LNG to 5,191 mt, which still lags significantly behind the 2.3 million m3 of conventional bunkers sold in the period.