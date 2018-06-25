Fujairah Bunker Supplier Rebrands

UAE-based World Bunker Suppliers has rebranded. File Image / Pixabay

Fujairah-based World Bunker Suppliers (WBS) is changing its name to World Bunkering Traders Limited (WBT) with immediate effect, the company has told Ship & Bunker.

As WBT holds a physical bunkering license for Fujairah which was held by WBS since 2016.

"Considering the company's future goals and aims, shareholders have decided to establish WBT as a selling entity," a spokesperson for the company said.

In December the company hired Bunker Trader Sachin Singh, who today it was announced will now head WBT's trade and business development.

WBT also plans to make further additions to its team.