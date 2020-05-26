Danish Companies Join Forces to Produce Renewable Hydrogen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Denmark's countries are pushing on with the decarbonisation agenda despite the current gloomy economic outlook. File Image / Pixabay

A consortium of Danish companies has come together to develop a production facility for renewable hydrogen for use as a transport fuel.

AP Moller-Maersk, DSV Panalpina, DFDS, SAS, Ørsted and Copenhagen Airports have all joined the partnership, the companies said in a press release Tuesday.

The partnership aims to develop the production facility as soon as 2023.

"When fully scaled-up by 2030, the project could deliver more than 250,000 tonnes of sustainable fuel for busses, trucks, maritime vessels, and airplanes every year," the companies said.

"Production would potentially be based on a total electrolyser capacity of 1.3 gigawatts, which would likely make it one of the world's largest facilities of its kind.

"The production from the fully scaled facility can reduce annual carbon emissions by 850,000 tonnes."

Renewable electricity used to produce the hydrogen could potentially come from offshore wind facilities off the island of Bornholm, the companies said.