Gazpromneft's Baltic LNG Bunkering Plans Move Forward

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker eyes Baltic LNG Bunker Market. File Image / Pixabay

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker’s plans to launch a Baltic LNG bunkering service have taken step forward.

Keppel Singmarine last week said it signed a contract with Shturman Koshelev LLC for the design and construction of an ice-class LNG bunker vessel which will be chartered to Gazpromneft Marine Bunker when construction is completed in Q4 2020.

The vessel will have an Ice Class Arc 4 notation and a cargo capacity of 5800 m3.

The Russian bunker supplier said last April it was looking to move into the LNG bunker business and has estimated demand in the Baltic market to hit between 300,000 metric tonnes (mt) to 400,000 mt by 2025.