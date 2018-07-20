Wartsila Sees Profits Rise

Profits up at Wartsila (file image/pixabay)

Finnish marine engineer Wartsila posted a rise in second-quarter profits in part on the back of buoyant scrubber sales.

Pre-tax profit for the period was EUR 102 million ($119 m) compared to EUR 99 million in the same period a year ago, making for a 3% increase.

Half-year profit compared to 2017 was up by 5%, the company said.

"I am pleased to note the increased demand for exhaust gas cleaning solutions in both the newbuild and retrofit markets ahead of the global sulphur regulations," company president and chief executive Jakko Eskola said.

Emission abatement technology or scrubbers allow ships to continue to use high sulfur fuel oil once the 0.5% sulfur cap comes into force in 2020.