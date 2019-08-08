BP Adds Valencia to its IMO2020 Supply Ports

BP's IMO2020 supply locations. Image Credit: BP

BP Marine says it is adding the Spanish port of Valencia to its supply locations for IMO2020 compliant bunkers.

The supplier says it will operate a dedicated bunkering barge with a capacity of 4000 metric tonnes, offering 0.10%S MGO. It did not say if there were any plans to offer 0.50%S VLSFO as well.

The barge will load the fuel from BP's Castellon Refinery, which is located approximately 75km north of Valencia.

"Fuel incompatibility is one of the main challenges our customers are faced with as the industry is shifting to cleaner fuels. Our early market entry with MARPOL 2020 compliant marine fuel demonstrates BP Marine's commitment to the industry and vessel owners to ensure availability with enough lead time to allow for a smooth transition to low sulphur fuel," said Eddie Gauci, global head of BP marine.

"We believe that an offer of the low sulphur marine gasoil variety DMA in the region will benefit our customers and the region."

Supply in Valencia comes in addition to the several other global Ports BP announced in March.