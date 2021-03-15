PMG Holding Adds Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michael Armenakis has joined PMG's bunker sales and trading team in London effective March 2021. Image Credit: PMG Holding

Physical bunker supplier and marine fuel trader PMG Holding has added a new trader to its offices in the UK.

Michael Armenakis has joined PMG's bunker sales and trading team in London effective March 2021.



Armenakis has a number of years of experience within the industry, working on both physical supply side as well as back-to-back trading, having previously spent over three years at Peninsula Petroleum.

"I am excited to join PMG at this period of very rapid growth and I'm thrilled to help contribute to the company's strategic goal," Armenakis said in an emailed statement to Ship & Bunker.

Founded in 2002, PMG Holding are global bunker traders with independent physical supply operations in Ukraine, Russia, and the wider Black Sea.

"PMG believe that Michael's experience of both physical and back to back bunker trading aligns well with the company's expansion strategy," a PMG spokesperson commented to Ship & Bunker.

Michael Armenakis can be contacted as follows:

Email: trading@holdingpmg.com

Phone: +44 172 244 9345