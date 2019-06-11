French Port Joins Environmental Ship Index Scheme

Dunkerque: curbing air pollution. File image/Pixabay.

The northern French port of Dunkerque has joined the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) initiative as part of a wider programme to curb air pollution from ship calls.

ESI is a ports-based initiative which rates ships according to their air pollution contribution. The higher a ship's rating, the cleaner its air quality.

Dunkerque will reward shipping company participants in the scheme, the value of the reward being determined by how many low-emission ship calls are made to the port by a particular company in any one year.

Dunkerque is ranked third among French ports.

Around 50 ports around the world have joined the ESI scheme.