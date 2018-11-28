Quadrise Gets MSAR Interest from European Major

Interest shown from unnamed refiner. File Image / Pixabay

Quadrise Fuels International plc [AIM: QFI] (QFI) has has announced it has signed an MoU with an unnamed European oil and gas major interested in its MSAR emulsion fuel technology.

Under the agreement, the pair will work together to develop “specific business development opportunities” for customers of one of the Major's refineries.

One customer in-particular was said to have shown interest in using MSAR produced in 2019, although it was not revealed if this was envisaged to be for marine use.

The agreement will also see Quadrise test specific Refinery residues for the Major during early 2019 to demonstrate and optimise the MSAR production process for its refinery residues.

Last year, Quadrise Chairman, Mike Kirk, talked to Ship & Bunker about the economics of its MSAR proposition.