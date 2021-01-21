BunkerMetric Builds Team, Bags First Customer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Co-founder: Christian Plum. Image Credit: BunkerMetric

Danish digital bunkering outfit BunkerMetric has strengthened its team in anticipation of more companies looking to utilize its Bunker Planner software as part of their fuel purchasing process.

The move follows the firm signing up its first paying customer last year.

"We expect to build on the momentum of 2020 and rapidly scale up number of vessels planning bunker purchases with our technology," co-founder Christian Plum said.

BunkerPlanner takes information about customers' vessels along with other datapoints, including AIS information and bunker price data from Ship & Bunker, to determine the best locations for operators to lift fuel.

In addition to being a standalone website, the tool can be accessed via vessel operations software firm Dataloy Systems.

In terms of team growth, software developer Suresh Kette recently joined the company's Copenhagen office while business executive Kris Kosmala is in position as chief commercial officer. A data scientist will complete the growth spurt next month, the company said.

BunkerMetric is currently offering a two-month free trial of BunkerPlanner to cover up to 20 vessels. The offer includes the integration of the software with a ship's voyage management or scheduling system.

For more information readers can visit: https://bunkermetric.com/