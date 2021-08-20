Gasum Wins Finnish LNG Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gasum is based in Finland. File Image / Pixabay

Natural gas company Gasum has won a deal to supply LNG as a bunker fuel in Finland.

The firm will supply LNG for bunkering to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finnish Border Guard for the next two years, it said in a statement on its website on Friday. The tender, organised by Finnish central government procurement body Hansel Ltd, allows for an option to extend the contract by a further two years after the end of 2022.

"We have been supplying LNG to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finnish Border Guard during the previous agreement period," Jacob Granqvist, vice president for maritime at Gasum, said in the statement.

"Maritime transport plays a leading role in changing course towards a cleaner tomorrow.

"LNG complies with all the emission requirements and is highly energy-efficient."