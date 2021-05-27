Two Ships Arrested in UK in April

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships were both arrested at UK ports during April. File Image / Pixabay

Two ships were arrested in the UK in April after failing port state control inspections.

The first, the 25,000 DWT bulk carrier Bulker Bee 20, was arrested at Hull on April 1 with eight deficiencies found, of which one was considered grounds for detention, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said in a statement on its website last week. The ship was released again on April 10.

The second, the 3,700 DWT general cargo vessel River Elbe, was arrested at Sheerness on April 12 with 19 deficiencies, including six grounds for detention. The ship had not been released as of April 30, according to the MCA.