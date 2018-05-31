LNG Bunkering Takes Shape at Gothenburg

Gothenburg: LNG in August (file image/pixabay)

The supply of liquified natural gas (LNG) to be used as bunker fuel at a purpose-built terminal in the Swedish port of Gothenburg has been agreed with a Norwegian firm.

Barents NaturGass has struck a deal with Swedegas to deliver LNG sourced from European LNG terminals to the new bunkering facility, which is owned and operated by the Swedish firm, Hellenic Shipping News reports.

The facility is expected to be finished in August.

LNG as marine fuel is seen as a credible alternative to conventional fuel oil.