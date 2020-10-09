BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Bunker Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gronenberg joined the company last month to run its Hamburg office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Marine fuel supplier KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg, the company told Ship & Bunker this week.

The trader will need excellent verbal and written communication skills in German and English, as well as sales experience.

"KPI OceanConnect is known for having a partnership-based approach to business with a focus on building long-term relationships and sustainability as well as providing expert advice and counsel on all aspects of the marine fuels supply and value chain," the company said.

Boris Gronenberg, managing director of the company's Hamburg operation, said he is not only looking for candidates who already work within the bunker industry.

"My ambition is to set the right team reflecting our company values and present KPI OceanConnect as the preferred business partner to the German market providing a one-stop solution to all our clients' needs," Gronenberg said.

"The candidate don't necessarily need experience in the bunker industry, however it is important to have a good commercial understanding and strong interpersonal and customer oriented skills."

Gronenberg joined KPI OceanConnect from Minerva Bunkering last month. OceanConnect's Hamburg trading team, before its merger with KPI Bridge Oil in August, left the company in June to join GP Global.

For further information about the role, click here: https://kpioceanconnect.com/careers/#availableroles.