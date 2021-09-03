BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Operations and Sales Support in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 3, 2021

Fuel supplier World Fuel Services (WFS) is seeking to hire a UK-based operations and sales support representative for its marine fuels division.

The company is looking for candidates with a strong interest in the marine market and a desire to build a career within the industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following core duties and responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage the contract confirmation process
  • Supplier and agent management to ensure successful deliver of the end product
  • Be the main "go to" contact for internal placing of sales orders and be the in-house expert with regards to management of the internal order database
  • Inputting prices for invoicing, ensuring accuracy of billing
  • Support the financial operations team when needed to ensure payments are received
  • Ensure accurate inputting of customer orders and management of an efficient back office order management process
  • Maintain and record global pricing lists from suppliers
  • Deliver high levels of service to customers (including some of the world's most prestigious shipping companies) and suppliers of marine fuel
  • Undertake ad hoc projects as required by the Supply Manager

For more information, click here.

