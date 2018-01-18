Roll-Royce Mulls Marine Unit Sale

Rolls-Royce: makes marine engines (file image/pixabay)

UK engineering company Rolls-Royce may sell off its commerical marine business.

The company is in the process of restructuring its activities into three, core units, according to Reuters.

The company would simplify the business into civil aerospace, defence and power systems units, with naval marine and nuclear submarines consolidated into defence and civil nuclear into power systems, the report said.

Roll-Royce makes marine engines and develops technology around marine propulsion.