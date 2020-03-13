Russia's Sovcomflot Took Delivery of Three LNG-Fuelled Tankers in 2019

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Korolev Prospect was the first vessel to cross the entirety of the Northern Sea Route using only LNG as bunker fuel. Image Credit: Sovcomflot

Russian shipping company Sovcomflot took delivery of three LNG-fuelled tankers in 2019, the company said Friday.

The company took delivery of the Aframax crude tankers the Korolev Prospect, the Vernadsky Prospect and the Mikhail Lazarev, it said in an emailed statement.

The Korolev Prospect subsequently became the first vessel to cross the entirety of the Northern Sea Route using only LNG as bunker fuel, the company said.

"Results from the first year of successful operation of SCF's 'Green Funnel' tankers saw the use of LNG as a primary fuel enabling a significant (up to 30%) reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to the atmosphere, which exceeded the forecasted indicators," Sergey Popravko, chief operating officer of Sovcomflot, said in a statement.

"At the same time, we continue to study the possibility of introducing other alternative technologies that have the potential to further reduce the environmental impact of our operations."