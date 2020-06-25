EMEA News
New Bunker Trading Firm to Launch in Athens
Thursday June 25, 2020
The backers of the new firm are unknown. File Image / Pixabay
Unknown bunker market players are set to launch a new firm in Athens this summer, according to a recruitment company working for them.
A new bunker trading business is opening in the Greek capital in July or August, according to a job advert from recruitment agency Advanced Resource Managers posted on LinkedIn Wednesday.
The firm is seeking to recruit a Greek and English speaking accountant with experience in the bunker industry or shipping and trading, according to the advert.
Earlier this month bunker supplier GP Global confirmed it had hired the former trading team of OceanConnect Marine in Athens, as well as Hamburg.