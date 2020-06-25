New Bunker Trading Firm to Launch in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The backers of the new firm are unknown. File Image / Pixabay

Unknown bunker market players are set to launch a new firm in Athens this summer, according to a recruitment company working for them.

A new bunker trading business is opening in the Greek capital in July or August, according to a job advert from recruitment agency Advanced Resource Managers posted on LinkedIn Wednesday.

The firm is seeking to recruit a Greek and English speaking accountant with experience in the bunker industry or shipping and trading, according to the advert.

Earlier this month bunker supplier GP Global confirmed it had hired the former trading team of OceanConnect Marine in Athens, as well as Hamburg.