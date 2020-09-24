EU ETS Would Add $4,000/d to Aframax Operating Costs: Clarksons

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ETS: tanker costs could rise. File Image / Pixabay.

Shipowners operating under the European Union's emissions trading system (EU ETS) could see operating costs jump considerably, according to investment firm Clarksons Platou Securities.

Assuming an Aframax tanker burns 40 metric tonnes (mt) of bunker fuel a day, add in three times that figure for the CO2 per mt of fuel emitted at EUR 30/mt, and the ship's operating costs would rise by around by $4,000 a day, Argus Media report the firm as saying.

At present, it is unclear whether the EU ETS would apply to ships where only the discharge or loading port is under EU control. However, vessels plying their trade between EU ports are to be included in the scheme.

EU observers say that any eventual deal on the EU ETS will most likely end up as a compromise between the key players involved: the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers.