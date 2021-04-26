Norway's First LNG Bunker Barge Commences Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Bergen LNG was previously a conventional bunker barge named Oslo Tank. Image Credit: Høglund Marine Solutions

Norway's first bunker barge is now in operation after successfully completing sea trials.

The retrofit of the Bergen LNG -- remodelled from a conventional bunker barge formerly known as Oslo Tank -- was completed earlier this month, and the vessel has since successfully completed sea trials, Høglund Marine Solutions, which supplied the ship's LNG cargo system, said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"The trials lasted for four consecutive days with hardly any downtime," the company said in the statement.

"After having been given the green light on both its mechanical and control equipment system, as well as its flow meters, the vessel is now already in operation."

The barge has a capacity of 850 m3, and can supply gas at 500 m3 per hour, the company said.