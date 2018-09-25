Gas-fuelled Bulkers' Maiden Voyage Crosses North Sea Route

Baltic Sea comes under ECA (file image/pixabay)

Two gas-fuelled bulker carriers are transiting the Northern Sea Route.

The handysized ships, Vikki and Haaga, are making their way to the Baltic Sea from a shipyard on the Yangtze River in China.

The construction of the newbuilds was aided by European Union funds under the Bothnia Bulk project, LNG World Shipping reports.

As part of that project, liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkering is to be developed at the port of Raahe in Finland where the ships will bunker fuel.

LNG as marine fuel is seen as a viable alternative to oil-derived residual fuel oil.

The Baltic Sea is an emissions control area where the sulfur content of bunker fuel is capped at 0.1%.