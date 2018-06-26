Russia to Receive its First LNG Bunkering Vessel in 2019

Details of the bunkering vessel were revealed at a recent forum in St. Petersburg. File Image / Pixabay

Russia will get its first liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel in 2019.

According to a report by Russian market specialists IAA Portnews, reporting from the recent forum "Current State and Prospects of the Russian Ship Bunkering Market" in St. Petersburg, the vessel is currently under construction at Onega Shipyard.

The vessel will have an LNG capacity of 160 cbm.

While the case for LNG bunkers has gained considerable momentum this year, the lack of infrastructure is still widely seen as a barrier to its wider adoption.

https://shipandbunker.com/news/apac/194489-asia-pacific-players-back-lng-as-preferred-post-imo-2020-bunker-fuel

There are currently six LNG bunkering vessels currently in operation, a number expected to double to at least 12 by 2020.