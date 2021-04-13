Car Transporter Makes Carbon Free Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Durban: Hoegh Trigger's destination. File Image / Pixabay.

Norwegian ship operator Hoegh Autoliners has completed a first 'carbon neural' voyage with its ship, Hoegh Trigger.

The ship's route from Europe to South Africa was undertaken using advanced biofuels, the company said.

"The success of this trial voyage demonstrates that with the use of alternative fuels like biofuel, we can contribute to significant steps towards decarbonisation in the maritime transportation industry," said the company's chief executive, Andreas Enger.

The fuel, which, in this trial run, cut the ship's carbon emissions by up to 90%, was supplied by Goodfuels.

To achieve carbon-free status for the trip, the company said it offset the remaining 10% via certificates from Gold Standard.

Hoegh Autoliners backs the United Nations Global Compact Action platform for sustainable ocean business.